Memphis Police cancel City Watch Alert for missing Raleigh man

UPDATE: Memphis Police have cancelled the City Watch Alert for 83-year-old Walter Anderson.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man out of the Raleigh area.

According to police, 83-year-old Walter Anderson was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of Merritt Street at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Officials say Anderson was on his way to the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks but has not been seen since.

Anderson is believed to be driving a silver 2000 Toyota Camry with a Tennessee tag 664-LVL.

He can be described as 5’9″, 145lbs with short gray hair. Anderson was last seen wearing a blue cap, purple and green jacket, blue jeans and white teen shoes.

If you have seen him you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.