City-Watch Alert for missing teen in Orange Mound canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 1/27/2020: The City Watch Alert for 12-year-old Talaisha Webster has been canceled.

Memphis police say Talaisha has been found safe.

——————————————————————————————

Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a missing teenager in the Orange Mound area.

Authorities say 12-year-old Talaisha Webster was last seen at home at the El Dorado Apartments in the 2400 block of Tori Drive earlier this weekend.

Webster can be described as 4’9, 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing black clothes and house shoes.

If you have any information on Talaisha Webster’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.