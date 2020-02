MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis Police officer was injured during a disturbance call in Whitehaven Tuesday night.

Police say the officer was hurt at the scene at 4150 Millbranch Road near E. Raines Road shortly after 7:30pm. The officer, who was not named, was taken by ambulance from the scene. The nature and severity of the officer’s injuries were not provided.

