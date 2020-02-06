Memphis Police reissue City Watch Alert for 37-year-old man missing since December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police are reissuing a City Watch Alert for a 37-year-old man who has been missing since December.

Timothy Sayles was last seen about 6:30 p.m. December 3, 2019, in the 2900 block of Grenadier Cove.

Sayles is 5’9” tall and 230 pounds with black and gray hair and a black and gray beard. He was wearing a black Nike jogging suit and white Nike sneakers.

Sayles may be driving a red 4-door Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on Timothy Sayles is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.