MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Memphis Police are searching for a man who fired shots while driving on an interstate early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. at I-240E and Airways. No one was injured.

A witness told police that the suspect was driving erratically and described him as a white man driving a black Sedan with dark tint.

He was last seen exiting at Airways Southbound.