Memphis Powerball player wins $50,000

(TN LOTTERY NEWS RELEASE) – A lucky Powerball player in Memphis won $50,000 Wednesday night by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball, the fourth $50,000 Powerball winner in Tennessee this month.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quince Mini Mart, 4586 Quince Rd in Memphis.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Additionally, the Powerball jackpot hit Wednesday night in Florida, reaching an estimated $396.9 million at the time of the drawing.

Find more from the Tennessee Lottery HERE.