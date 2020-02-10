Memphis wedding planner helps brides impacted by the shutdown of Noah’s Event Venue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)-The venue that was supposed to be a dream wedding location for many Mid-South brides has turned into a nightmare.

Memphis wedding planner, Ashley Wallace, is stepping up to help brides impacted by the sudden closing of Noah’s Event Venue.

“Let me be an advocate for the brides,” Wallace said. “Call up these event centers and say ‘hey what are you willing to do, what services can you offer for free, what services can you discount and are you willing to postpone payments.”

On Friday, Noah’s Event Venue shut down due to going bankrupt. Brides and other planning events there were blindsided and have not heard from the company since.

“You’ve planned, you’ve saved, you’ve said yes to the dress, you sent out invitations,” Wallace said.

Wallace owns A Plus Complete Wedding Services and is helping more than 15 brides impacted. She’s offering her expertise for free and discounting day of coordinating services and bar tending.

“I know exactly what it’s like to plan for a wedding and it’s taken away from you,” Wallace said. “If they can go ahead and get this wedding done now then let’s get it done.”

Annastasia Crenshaw is one of the brides Wallace is helping. She sent the last of her invitations out with Noah’s address the morning of when the company went bankrupt and closed.

“Now I’m scrambling to call everybody and pretty much tell them that the wedding is off,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw paid Noah’s $7,000 and fears she will never get her money back. She invited more than 100 guests to her big day.

“Everybody has questions, everybody has been sending their well wishes, but it pretty much broke my heart,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw is hoping she can find a venue in time for her May wedding. She said she is going to work with Wallace in hopes she can find a venue that will still make her wedding perfect.

“I don’t see myself trying to rush to put something together when this was planned years in advance,” Crenshaw said.

