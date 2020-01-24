Memphis Zoo panda LeLe makes Super Bowl LIV pick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Giant panda and Memphis Zoo resident LeLe made his selection for Super Bowl LIV.

LeLe bypassed the sugarcane trail zookeepers put out for him Friday, which led to a stage with flags for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Instead, he went directly to the Chiefs side.

With a little bit of a struggle, LeLe pulled down the Kansas City flag, selecting them as his Super Bowl winners.

LeLe has picked Super Bowl winners for the last five years. In past picks, he’s one for four.

