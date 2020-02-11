Mid-South Food Deserts: a gateway to poor health, a Local 24 News special presentation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Did you know he Memphis area is considered the hunger capital of the U.S.? It’s true.

America may be known as the world’s breadbasket, with more food choice than any other country, but no major city in this land of plenty has so many people with so little access to fresh food, as does Memphis.

Watch Local 24 News special presentation – Mid-South Food Deserts: a gateway to poor health.

Then check out Katina Rankin’s special documentary – The Mule Train: Poor People’s Campaign Continued – which looks at the history of Marks, Mississippi, which is also a major food desert. Find the documentary HERE.