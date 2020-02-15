Mid-Southerners tell us: What are the best and worst Valentine’s Day gifts?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Valentine’s Day is filled with love and maybe some chocolates and roses, but make sure you give your sweetheart something they will like.

Local 24 News spent the day on Beale Street to find out the dos and don’ts of Valentine’s Day gifts.

We all know relationships take time. Local 24 News asked Whitney and Michael Nalls how long they’ve been married.

“One year? No, we haven’t been married a year. Six months,” said Whitney.

It is understandable. Time flies quickly. With each year, comes a new Valentine’s Day celebration.

We asked, “What’s the best Valentine’s Day gift you’ve ever gotten?”

“Her,” said Barbara Howington.

“Him,” said Scott Howington.

They have been married for 33 years.

“This is one of our best. He had champagne in the room when we got there and chocolate-covered strawberries,” said Corky and Mike Fogel, who have been married for 25 years.

“We had a good Valentine’s Day right now. We stopped over here at King’s Palace to get some lunch and it was fantastic,” said Rick Shever and Mark Goodman.

They have been together for 26 and a half years.

“We usually take a trip around Valentine’s – the beach or the city,” said Dale and Carl Ross, who have been married 25 years.

Sometimes those trips can bring the worst.

“A couple of times when we were traveling, we would have tornadoes droop down around us or 18 inches of snow,” said Dale Ross.

“Someone gave me a used teddy bear. So I had like – the guy put a used Tigger bear on my doorstep and it was dirty,” said Whitney Nalls.

Full disclaimer, it was not her husband.

Another worst came from a high school boyfriend.

“I hate coconut so much and he got me all these coconut-themed candies like tropical-themed candies. I was like, ‘I’m not going to eat any of this’,” said Whitney Steinfeld, who has been married for 10 years.

We asked, “Was this a joke?”

Steinfeld said, “Nope, it was for real. He got me mixed up with another girl.”

Needless to say, these folks found love and celebrate it every day.

“I still call my husband every day at lunch just to say ‘I love you’,” said Steinfeld.