Mississippi’s prison system is broken and a major fix is needed, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the latest investigation into the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Just when you thought things could not get worse with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, it has. State officials have been grappling with an all-out crisis resulting from the deaths of inmates – including 15 this year alone at Parchman, the most notorious prison in Mississippi.

Now we have learned about wasteful spending at the Mississippi Department of Corrections that likely has been going on for years. New Governor Tate Reeves discussed the spending issues with reporters late last week.

The extent of the waste and mismanagement is still being investigated, but it appears to be massive. The problems uncovered so far include purchasing excessive vehicles, over-compensating executive level personnel, and other inappropriate spending.

According to published reports, the prison population has decreased by about 3,000 inmates over the last seven years. But the corrections department budget has continued to increase tremendously.

The Justice Department is investigating the prison system because of the recent deaths. And Reeves is making major changes – including a search for a new corrections commissioner. To his credit, the Governor is attacking the problems head-on. But this is a major embarrassment for former Gov. Phil Bryant, who was in office 8 years and apparently did nothing to rein in spending or address the horrible conditions – particularly at Parchman.

Now Reeves has no choice, because Mississippi’s prison system is broken, and a major fix is needed. And that’s my point of view.