MLGW says rate hike will help Memphians in the long run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – MLGW claims its latest approved rate hike will help you in the long term.

Tuesday night, the Memphis City Council gave the utility the rate hike for electricity.

Wednesday, CEO J.T. Young said this is not just a win for the utility, but this starts the work that needs to be done on the city’s infrastructure.

“So, we’re not just asking for increases, and didn’t just ask for increases just to run the business. We really need to make some significant investments and upgrades on our system so that our customers can receive better value, and so that’s really what this was about,” said Young. “So while we’re excited and we’re grateful and relieved that this process is over, now we move into the execution phase over the next several months.”

This latest rate hike means there will be a 7% jump in electricity rates. You’ll start paying more as soon as July, and it will be spread over three years.

A customer will pay an average $2.70 more per month. That’s on top of the added $2.32 cents more per month for water. A gas increase of $0.74 won’t take effect until next January.