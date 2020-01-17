MLGW volunteers hit the streets for MLK Day of Service projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – MLGW is taking part in the MLK Day of Service.

More than 100 volunteers with the utility got together in north Memphis Friday for a full day of community projects. They also went door to door delivering energy efficiency kits.

MLGW’s President says it was an honor to get out and do some good in Martin Luther King Jr.’s name.

“We’ve had over 3,000 hours of community service in 2019. And we’re starting off this year really trying to make sure we’re giving back to the community. We believe that’s our privilege and we’re just honored to be able to do that,” said J.T. Young.

MLW will be closed Monday to recognize MLK Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.