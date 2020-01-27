Moment of silence held for children who died in apparent drive-by shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Sunday, the Shelby County Commission joined the Memphis City Council and religious leaders in a moment of silence to remember children who died to gun violence last week.

Residents of Shelby County stopped to remember the lives of Ashlynn Luckett, LeQuan Boyd and Jadon Knox at 11 a.m.

People in Memphis say they are deeply troubled and saddened by the recent acts of violence and expresses their deepest condolences to the families.

Anyone with information on the crimes, are asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.