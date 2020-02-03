Your support is needed for more than 170 dogs found at suspected puppy mill in Coldwater, MS

COLDWATER, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATED 2/4/2020: The outpouring of support and desire to help all of the dogs rescued Monday in Tate County is very much appreciated. In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Sandy Williams, Director and founder of the Tunica Humane Society says it’s going to take days for them along with Sunny Meadows Rescue to process all of the dogs.

They will need help in the future, but, are asking for your patience. Please don’t show up at this time to adopt one of the dogs rescued from Tate County. Each dog will have to be evaluated by vets and their many health issues must be addressed before future placements can be considered.

Sandy says, their first priority is to get the dogs the medical care they desperately need.

If you can donate to their care, it would be greatly appreciated. Your support is needed at this urgent time. You can donate by going to the Facebook post below…

UPDATED: Local in Mississippi, Tate County investigators and animal rescue groups worked Monday to clear what authorities describe as a puppy mill, with more than 170 dogs and puppies found on a Coldwater, MS property.

According to the organization American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), puppy mills are defined as a “large scale commercial dog breeding operation where profit is given priority over the well-being of dogs”.

The director and founder of the Tunica Humane Society, Sandy Williams, said she received a tip last week of a possible puppy mill on East Tate Road.

“This one seemed a little bit serious, so I did a little investigating, I did a little bit of undercover work, got all of our ducks in a row and took it to Tate County sheriff’s department and thankfully they took it very, very serious,” Williams said.

Property in Coldwater, MS where suspected puppy mill was found

Tate County authorities got a search warrant and arrived at the home around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

“Nothing prepares you for these types of situations until you walk into them. In just the one small out building, we extracted 102 dogs, just stacked in kennels on top of each other, little mamas nursing puppies, little senior dogs, blind, just the most horrific thing,” Williams told Local 24 News. “We decided to call today Operation Breathe because when we took them out of that building, they took a fresh breath of air. That’s why we are here, that’s why we do this.”

Williams said while the dogs were fed, their nails and claws were very overgrown, with eyes infected, ears infected, matted fur, and living in filth.

“There’s not much life for the dogs. They’re just serving a purpose to have puppies,” Williams said. “What we need to do immediately is get them to vets, get them assessed. We need to raise a great deal of money to handle an operation like this.”

Williams added that well over 100 dogs were puppies or young dogs, and rescuers also found several older dogs past breeding age in separate pens at back of property.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said there won’t be charges filed Monday. Instead, the district attorney will gather information from investigators and veterinarians, and present the case to an upcoming grand jury. Sheriff Lance said charges such as animal cruelty could be on the table for a grand jury to consider.

The homeowner was cooperative. But the sheriff said he, himself, left disappointed and disgusted after visiting the scene Monday afternoon.

“I can’t imagine what has to transpire, of how you don’t see the horrible conditions that the animals are in, and do something about it before it gets to this,” Sheriff Lance said.