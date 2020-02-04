MPD, council, activists divided on whether to keep MPD & MFD residency changes on fall referendum ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tuesday, new voices emerged in a passionate debate on whether Memphis police officers and firefighters should live within 50 miles of the bluff city.

Memphis City Council member Martavious Jones wants to remove a planned November referendum question on the topic, and that has Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings frustrated.

He said his department needs 1,000 new recruits to graduate in the coming years for MPD to rebuild its staff, and he wants a larger pool of potential applicants.

Thursday, a well-known community activist said non-Memphis residents becoming MPD officers could lead to disaster in volatile patrol moments.

“It is dangerous to bring someone in from outside a city that they are unfamiliar with,” Pastor Earle Fisher said.

That’s why Pastor Fisher told the Memphis City Council Thursday that he’s against relaxing the requirements for Memphis police and firefighters to live within 50 miles of the Bluff City.

“That would mean something to the effect of someone from Forrest City, AR, being equipped to protect and serve someone who lives in south Memphis,” Pastor Fisher said.

Fisher supports a proposal to remove a planned voter referendum this fall on the residency requirement.

“We are going to have information and insight that the general public is not going to have,” Martavious Jones of the Memphis City Council said.

“if I was a voter, then I would want my voice to be heard,” Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said.

Director Rallings argued a change in residency requirements is greatly needed to boost his numbers on patrol.

“We are grossly understaffed and to bring that staff up, we are going to have remove all barriers to hiring Memphis police officers,” Director Rallings said.

Dr. Jeff Warren, one of six new Memphis City Council members, said he’s open to keeping the planned referendum on the ballot.

“What we have been doing hasn’t been working, and I hope we try something different. And for that reason, I think we should try and bring people back in,” Dr. Warren said.

The Memphis City Council didn’t take any action on Jones’ proposal, but it’s expected to be brought up again in two weeks.

Council members also discussed another way to help with local recruitment of new officers: relaxing grooming standards, as other police departments nationwide adopted in recent months and years.

“The new trend is for tattoos to be visible, to allow beards,” Director Rallings said.

Relaxing MPD’s grooming rules isn’t a policy yet, but Director Rallings told the Memphis City Council Tuesday it could be soon.

“We’ve been having a lot of discussions about grooming standards, but it would be something I would discuss with you first before we did it,” Director Rallings said.