MPD Director says department is at a crisis because of understaffing and will take years to recover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Sometimes, members of the Memphis City Council can get into discussions that don’t make much sense.

They already voted to approve letting you folks decide about residency requirements in November, but they decided to talk about it again Tuesday.

Memphis voters will decide whether they want to relax residency requirements for police officers and firefighters, to let them live within 50 miles of the city. Council members voted last month to approve it.

But Councilman Martavius Jones, who is in favor of strict requirements, says with six new council members, the issue should be reconsidered.

Police Director Mike Rallings says let the voters decide, because something needs to be done.

“We are now in a crisis,” says Director Rallings. “If we don’t do something about it, we will stay in a crisis. It is going to take years to rebuild the force.”

The goal is to get 2300 police officers. Right now, there are 2,075 – a decrease of eleven officers in just the last month.

That’s why the director and a lot of command staff showed up to talk about residency again.

City Council member Worth Morgan isn’t happy about this repeat performance.

“I am sorry that we’re here again arguing,” he said. “We’ve probably got some outstanding warrants or open cases. We’ve got a lot of command staff here dealing with the politics of this issue rather than police work.”

Council member Jones says the city is losing tax money by letting officers live out of town.

The department had to spend $45-million in overtime because of the officer shortage.

It is something Mike Rallings has talked about for years.

“I’ve been pushing this cart since 2008 when I was training commandeer,” he said. “I don’t know what else I can do. Enough is enough.”

Martavius Jones says he will propose a plan to revoke the council vote from last month. It will be discussed in two weeks.