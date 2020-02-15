MPD cancels City Watch Alert, after missing child has been found

UPDATE: Memphis Police has cancelled the City Watch Alert for a missing endangered child in North Memphis.

Investigators say, 10-year-old De’Anton Powell has been located and is safe.

—————————————————————————————————————————-

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered child in North Memphis.

According to MPD, 10-year-old De’Anton Powell was last seen leaving Dave Wells Commuity Center in the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15.

Police say, Powell left the center after becoming angry with others while playing basketball.

Powell was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, a black sweater, blue jeans and burgundy Nike shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.