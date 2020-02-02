MSN.com names several Memphis landmarks as some of the best attractions to visit in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- MSN.com has named several Memphis landmarks on its list of best historic places to visit in February.

Organizers with the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum celebrated that honor with a special event Saturday.

Slave Haven is located at 826 North Second Street on land, once known as the Burkle Estate.

The building served as a stop on the underground railroad.

“What they have achieved they have succeeded in every element of American life and we want everybody to celebrate this no matter what ethnic group they may be,” said Director Elaine Turner, of the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum.

Slave Haven will host black history events all month long.

It joins the Stax Museum and the National Civil Rights Museum as part of MSN.com‘s must see African American history tour of America.