Multiple law enforcement agencies team up to crack down on interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Memphis Police Department are working together to patrol the interstates after recent road rage shootings. MPD started “Operation Safe Travels 2” on Tuesday to increase patrol cars on the interstates.

Between January 9 and January 29, MPD reports there were seven shootings on the interstates.

Driver Jamale Prackett said it is sad with how many interstate shootings have happened recently, but it’s hard for drivers to avoid taking the interstate for travel.

“That means more protection,” Prackett said. “I feel more comfortable about driving on the interstate.”

Prackett said drivers always need to be aware of their surroundings, but especially other drivers. He said he’s grateful that”Operation Safe Travels” is back, but he’s worried that the dangerous drivers will not stop their violence.

“I believe it’s going to be effective,” Prackett said. “It will stop it some but I don’t think it’s going to stop it completely.”

Driver Taylor Johnson said she tried to avoid the interstates, but she’s been extra cautious since the recent violence.

“Just knowing there are people out there that don’t care about children being in the car or your own life that’s kind of frightening,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she hopes the plan does not stop because she wants the violent drivers to be aware that there will be extra security along the interstates to stop the violence.

“It kind of gives me a safe haven because I see a lot of people slowing down in front of me,” Johnson said.

“Operation Safe Travels 2” is supposed to continue indefinitely.

