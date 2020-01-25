Multiple suspects charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com)- Southaven Police have arrested several suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police say Monday at 6:45 p.m. officers arrived at a home on Marcia Louise Drive and found multiple shots had been fired into the residence.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

An investigation by the Southaven Police Department lead to the arrest of five suspects. They are being charged with conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling and shooting into a occupied dwelling.

Two additional suspects have been charged with conspiracy to destroy evidence.

Investigators recovered several firearms during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228 or email TIPS@southaven.org.