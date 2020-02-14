My fuzzy Valentine: Memphis Animal Services’ Valentine’s Day foster sleepover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – “This year marks the second annual MAS Valentine’s Day Sleepover.

This event gives dogs the opportunity to get out of the shelter for the weekend and spread love and joy to families and people who may not have any holiday plans. The hope is that these dogs will find their “forever” homes all across the city.

Local Memphis spoke with the Director of Memphis Animal Services, Alexis Pugh, about the event.

She says that “even if the dog comes back to us on Sunday, they had a great time being out of the shelter, we learned more about them and it sets them up for great success for a future adopter that walks through the door.”

Local Memphis also sat down with Jamie Baroff, a resident who was interested in helping out during the event. She says that both of her dogs came from this shelter, so she just wants to help out in any way she can.

Baroff broke down the process by saying she got to spend some time with the dog before she takes the dog home for the weekend.

The dog she is fostering is named Melissa and she can’t wait to go home and meet the other dogs.

“She seems very sweet and docile so I think it will be a good fit.”

Baroff says the best part is snuggling up at the end of the day and enjoying each other’s company.

“You never know how a dog is going to react out of the cage when you get it in more a home setting environment, so to be able to create those bonds and assist in those is detrimental to the dog’s health when it goes to the next place,” she adds.

Pugh also stated that this event isn’t the only time that animals are available for foster. She tells us that you can come in any day of the week and sign up to be a foster.

Families like Baroff’s will have dogs like Melissa through Sunday, unless they decide to adopt.

For more information on how to adopt, foster or make a donation to save these pets, CLICK HERE.