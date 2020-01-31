NAACP asks for public’s help to pay funeral expenses for two children gunned down in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The NAACP of Memphis is asking the community for its help to pay for the funerals of two children gunned down in Hickory Hill last week.

The organization held a news conference Friday asking for help to pay for the funerals of 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd. The two were killed in a drive-by shooting last Monday.

So far, around $5,000 has been raised, but the family needs another $10,000 to complete funeral arrangements before the kids are laid to rest Saturday.

Leaders say this is a bigger issue than gun control.

“Of course, many people are talking about gun control and those things are necessary, but in moments like these, it reminds us not only is it important that proper legislation is in place, but also that the community rally together, come together to offer support to these families that have been impacted,” said Bishop Linwood Dillard of Citadel of Deliverance C.O.G.I.C. Church. “But greater than that, it takes a village to protect a child.”

This is the link to the GoFundMe for Ashlynn’s funeral.

This is the link to the GoFundMe for Lequan’s funeral.

You can also give your donation directly to Jett’s Funeral Home in Collierville.