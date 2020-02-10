New $17 million lawsuit filed in MPD officer-involved shooting that killed Darrius Stewart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A new $17 million lawsuit has been filed in the case of a Memphis man shot and killed by a Memphis police officer nearly four years ago.

Darrius Stewart’s mother and father agreed to drop a similar lawsuit last year after a judge ruled the city of Memphis should not be included.

The new suit was filed just by Stewart’s mother and it is only against officer Connor Schilling.

Darrius Stewart

Connor Schilling

Schilling, who since left the department, shot and killed 19-year-old Stewart during a traffic stop in Hickory Hill in July 2015.

A Grand Jury chose not to indict Schilling.

The lawsuit states the first bullet didn’t kill Stewart, but after some time Schilling shot again, ultimately killing Stewart.