New proposal for Shelby County funding Mata should get serious consideration, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the latest proposal for MATA funding.

The fits and starts over how Shelby County government can provide funding for Memphis Area Transit Authority has a new start. It is a proposal to add a $20 vehicle privilege tax on all vehicles registered in the county.

I believe this one should get serious consideration by the commission, because it’s probably the best alternative for getting MATA funding done.

County Mayor Lee Harris’ proposals to put a $145 sustainability fee on all vehicles beyond two in a household went nowhere. And a plan from Commissioner Willie Brooks to add $20 to the unpopular wheel tax bombed as well.

For all practical purposes, this new proposal is the same as the wheel tax increase, but it will be listed separately on the annual certificate of registration that vehicle owners receive. And the fact is – a new tax is really unavoidable if the county is going to help finance MATA.

Plus, in addition to the $9 million that would go to MATA, this new proposal would provide about $3.8 million for the sheriff’s department to hire new deputies. It will be difficult for anyone to argue against adding more officers for county law enforcement.

Getting the required nine votes will still be tricky. But getting more workers to jobs through public transportation is vital. And this is very likely the best route to making that happen. And that’s my point of view.