MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A non-profit in Orange Mound is the new owner of the historic Evensky’s building which has operated in Orange Mound for more than 70 years.

JUICE founder, Britney Thornton posted a picture of her board on her Facebook page. The picture is the moment the group got word they owned the building which was previously owned by members of the Jewish community.

The space will headquarter the soon-to-debut small business incubator of historic Orange Mound.