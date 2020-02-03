One dead, two injured after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- One man is dead and two women were injured after a shooting inside of South Memphis apartment complex.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of East Hillview Circle inside the Hillview Village Apartments Sunday night.

Investigators say they found three shooting victims. The male victim suffered a self -inflicted gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The two female victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD officials believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you asked to call Memphis Police.