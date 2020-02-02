One injured after vehicle runs into train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Memphis Police are on the scene of vehicle and train crash in East Memphis.

Officers say the driver of a red GMC truck drove into a stationary train just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Goodwyn and Southern.

Investigators at the scene say the victim was trapped in the vehicle, which was partially underneath the train.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Local 24 News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.