SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Kings Crown Drive near the intersection of Riverdale Road and State Line Road just before 1pm.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting at the 7000 block of Kings Crown Drive. One person has been transported to Regional One in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 23, 2020

Officers say one person has been taken to Regional One in critical condition.