One restaurant in Memphis and one in Germantown are on national list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2020

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis) – Valentine’s Day is approaching, and romance is in the air and at Memphis area restaurants.

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar in downtown Memphis and Southern Social in Germantown have been included on OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2020.

OpenTable analyzed over 80,000,000 reviews –by OpenTable diners– of more than 30,000 restaurants across the United States to come up with their list.

Illinois had the most restaurants on the list with 11, followed by Pennsylvania and California, each with eight restaurants on the list.