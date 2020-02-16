One woman dead, another critically injured after stabbing in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- One woman is dead and another is recovering after an overnight stabbing in the Berclair area.

Memphis Police say they found two women with stab wounds in the 3800 block of Vernon at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a black cap, a red and blue jersey, jeans, and white Nike’s.

If you have any information on this investigation, you are asked to call Memphis Police.