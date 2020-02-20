Orange Mound Community Task Force is working on master plan to revitalize the area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The group charged with saving the historical Orange Mound community is working on a master plan to completely restore the neighborhood.

Orange Mound once served as one of the oldest planned communities for African American homeowners in the United States. But the once vibrant area is now plagued with crime and filled with blighted and abandoned properties.

Thursday, the Orange Mound Community Task Force met to discuss the best way to revitalize the neighborhood.

“You gotta have a plan, a master plan, when you go to banks and when you go the city and the county to try to get funding for revitalizing Orange Mound. So that’s the most important thing to study,” said Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess.

The 21-member task force consists of community leaders, locally owned businesses, real estate developers, and government officials.