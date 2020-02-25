Owner of old K-Mart building cited to appear in environmental court following dumping complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – An old K-Mart store in Hickory Hill has sat vacant for years and neighbors are fed up. There’s garbage and vandalism everywhere you look, plus lots of frustration from folks who have to drive by the eyesore every day.

After months of citizens reporting the problem, Local 24 News learned it’s landing the property owner in court.

“There’s a lot of trash and rubbish around,” said Teresia Bunting. “Everybody litters and loiters and leaves stuff everywhere.”

Teresia Bunting lives just down the street from 7060 Winchester. Like many, she’s fed up with the litter, the vandalism, and shattered glass. Even all the large potholes in the empty lot.

“A lot of loitering, commented Hickory Hill resident Tony Davis. “Primarily a lot of the trash. It’s just becoming a really big eyesore. A really bad look on the community.”

One viewer shared she wants the eyesore torn down and contacted code enforcement. She’s not the only one. In fact, the city reports ten complaints in 2019 and two so far this year. So now the owner must appear in environmental court next month. Records show the building is owned by Texas company, JMK 5 Winchester LLC. It’s the third owner in five years.

It’s unclear what the judge will do, but those who have to drive by this every day, have a message.

“We cherish our community, Davis said. “Want to keep it alive and if they want to put some nice flourishing businesses there. Hey, we’re open for it.”

You can call 311 to report abandoned buildings, illegal dumping, and potholes.