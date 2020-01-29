Pandora Duckett’s family, investigators keeping the faith on one-year anniversary of the day she vanished in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) -Investigators said they haven’t given up hope of finding an elderly Raleigh woman, who vanished one year ago Monday.

Pandora Duckett, then 85, was last seen being dropped off from a Raleigh gas station and despite relentless search efforts in the days that followed, all serious leads dried up long ago.

Duckett’s loved ones said her disappearance is like a massive link missing in the family chain. Her disappearance both frustrating and demoralizing to Duckett’s family and investigators both who are still keeping the faith of resolving the case.

“It’s just something that reminds me every day not to give up,” Kim Duckett, the son of Pandora Duckett, said. “You wake up (today) and you start rehashing that day all over again.”

Investigators said the then 85-year-old Duckett, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, went to the Valero gas station off of New Allen Road. A woman told authorities she gave Duckett a ride of about two miles to Rosswood Drive and hasn’t been seen since.

“There are things in the middle that are missing and you want to put those pieces together,” Kim Duckett said.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies and private teams spent weeks in the air and on the ground looking for Duckett with dogs, ATVs and other devices in surrounding neighborhoods and wooded areas.

“This case is going to stick with us until we can bring it to some type of conclusion,” Capt. Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said tips dried up in recent months, making anniversaries important to remind the public of the missing person case and the stakes.

“It’s one of those cases we take personally, you know, we definitely want to bring our department some closure, but more importantly, the friends and family of Mrs. Duckett,” Capt. Buckner said.

For Duckett’s loved ones on this difficult anniversary, they are hanging in and holding on.

“You just keep trying to get up and do the things and hopefully at some point something will break,” Kim Duckett said.

Duckett’s family continues to offer a $15,000 reward for information which leads to a resolution in the missing person case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 222-5600.