Pelosi’s “rip” represents the real state of our union: woefully divided, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the State of the Union.

It certainly was no surprise that Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis boycotted Tuesday night’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The Ninth District Representative has been a no-show for the speech the last three years – which happens to be the three years that President Donald Trump has delivered the address.

But absentee lawmakers were the least of the issues before, during, and after the speech. In fact, the evening will be remembered not for what Trump said – but for the partisan mood that was tense and thick.

It started when Trump refused to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand after giving her a copy of his speech. That set the tone for a divisive night on Capitol Hill where Republicans were up and down, and Democrats were just down.

The speech itself was highly partisan even for Trump, although he took great pains to highlight the accomplishments of several noteworthy Americans including a 100-year-old veteran of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Meanwhile, Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence sat side by side the entire evening, but acted as if they were sitting alone. And when the speech was over, Pelosi was seen ripping up her copy and tossing it to the side.

That, my fellow Americans, represents our political leadership at work. And the real state of our union, which at the moment is woefully divided. And that’s my point of view.