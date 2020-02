MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police are investigating after a man said he was shot at I-40 and Whitten.

Police say about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, the man showed up at the Appling Farms police station, then taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect was in a grey hatchback with vanity plates.

Officers are now combing I-40 eastbound, just west of Whitten, looking for clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.