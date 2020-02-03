President Trump’s Super Bowl Ad features Alice Marie Johnson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- President Donald Trump had a huge audience during Super Bowl 54 and he got some help from a Memphis native to send a message.

The ad centered around criminal justice reform and the story of Alice Marie Johnson.

It even shows Johnson being reunited with her family in Memphis.

Johnson was serving a life sentence for drug offenses. She had been in prison for 21 years before President Trump commuted her sentence following a high-profile campaign led by Kim Kardashian West.