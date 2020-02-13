MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – As Local 24 News commentator and political analyst Otis Sanford discusses in Wednesday Point of View segment, the public benefits with open records laws.

Score one for the public’s right to know. The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission has agreed to end a legal fight with Memphis journalist Wendi Thomas and a New York-based news agency over releasing commission records to the public. The records include information about its funding, minutes of its meetings and details about its consulting contract with former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.

The Crime Commission had maintained that because it is a private nonprofit organization, it is not bound by Tennessee’s open records law. But the Marshall Project and Thomas countered that the commission’s work is the functional equivalent of a government agency. And the public has a right to know what the agency is doing.

The legal battle was similar to one some 20 years ago when a private contractor that oversaw the state funded daycare operation fought an effort by the Commercial Appeal for access to its financial records. In the end, Cherokee Children and Family Services lost that fight, and the newspaper uncovered widespread corruption that led to criminal charges against Cherokee’s operators.

Of course, no one is suggesting that the Crime Commission is involved in any irregularities. In fact, the commission performs a valuable service to the police department and the community. But its records absolutely should be public. And a huge shout out to the Marshall Project and Wendi Thomas for fighting a good fight.

And that’s my point of view. I’m Otis Sanford, for Local 24 News.