Renewed commitment from Local 24 News to get it right

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – In Monday’s Ransom Note: getting it right.

Research shows you at home are desperate for information sources you can trust.

It’s more important than ever in a time when audio and video can be doctored, bogus social media accounts on all platforms are spreading false information, and those emails from Uncle Joe with all his conspiracy theories…is the information true?

A lot of it isn’t, and Tegna, the company that now owns Local 24 News, is ramping up its commitment to verify everything.

I just came back from misinformation training at our corporate headquarters, and what I learned was mind-blowing. With the 2020 election approaching, it’s even more important that we’re all armed to be able to tell true from false.

In the weeks and months ahead, in addition to a stronger commitment on all of our newscasts by each and every one of our newsroom employees, we’ll also be helping you verify and how you can help by not sharing or spread information if you don’t know it’s true.

Because when it comes to real news and fake news, we all have more responsibility.

