Rhodes alum, broadway actor, and motivational speaker talks to students about emotional literacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — We all have emotions, but we don’t always know how to use them. That’s why a former Rhodes College athlete returned to his alma mater Tuesday for a talk about emotional literacy.

Motivational speaker and actor Charles Holt sat down with athletes to discuss the ability to process emotions related to trauma of past or current situations.Holt says he’s found young men think showing their feelings is a sign of weakness often leading to more aggressive behaviors.

“To be able to come up with something to understand that we can de-escalate and also bring our tempers back to center because there’s nothing wrong with anger. Anger is either used positively or negatively and most times we use our anger in a very destructive way,” said Holt.

Holt is also a successful stage actor who has appeared in Broadway’s Lion King, The Rocky Horror Show, and Jesus Christ Superstar.