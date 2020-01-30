Rhodes College says 6 campus water fountains are being removed or replaced after testing for lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Rhodes College says it has found disabled six water fountains on campus that tested with high lead levels.
College leaders say the fountains tested at or above the EPA action level for lead. All the affected fountains are being removed or replaced.
Below is a letter sent to the campus regarding the testing, which officials say was performed following the news of high lead levels found at some Shelby County Schools.
All,
In light of the discovery of lead-contaminated water fountains at Shelby County Schools, we recently pursued testing of all drinking fountains on campus. Six out of the 110 fountains on campus had levels at or above the EPA action level of fifteen parts per billion. Two are located in Glassell Hall, two in Frazier Jelke, one in Ohlendorf Tower, and one in McCoy Theater. The FJ locations were moderately above the EPA threshold and the others were slightly high.
We immediately disabled the affected drinking fountains. Four are in close proximity to other fountains and will be permanently removed. The two others will be replaced.
Information from Shelby County Health Department, EPA, and CDC indicates lead is most harmful to children, pregnant women, and––with prolonged exposure–– to women of childbearing age. Adults with prolonged exposure can develop increased blood pressure, hypertension, decreased kidney function, and reproductive disorders.
Lead levels can be verified with a basic blood test, which we have the capacity to administer in the student health center. If you are concerned about this issue and wish to have the blood test, please contact Director of Health Services Adora Browne at brownea@rhodes.edu.
All water on campus is safe to drink and there are no ongoing concerns. When using any public drinking fountain, it is generally recommended that water run for 30-60 seconds prior to drinking or filling a water bottle or other container.– Kyle Webb /Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs