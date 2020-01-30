Rhodes College says 6 campus water fountains are being removed or replaced after testing for lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Rhodes College says it has found disabled six water fountains on campus that tested with high lead levels.

College leaders say the fountains tested at or above the EPA action level for lead. All the affected fountains are being removed or replaced.

Below is a letter sent to the campus regarding the testing, which officials say was performed following the news of high lead levels found at some Shelby County Schools.