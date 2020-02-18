Rural and urban parts of Tennessee may have different political views, but they are similar in a lot of other ways

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – As Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom discusses in Monday’s Ransom Note segment, rural and urban parts of Tennessee may have different political views, but they are similar in a lot of other ways.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

What's Trending Now

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Event Calendar