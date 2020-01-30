Sanford: Are state lawmakers to blame for increase in shootings on highways?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the frustration over highway shootings in the Mid-South.

There is a sense of frustration taking place with Memphis police – and Memphis residents – over the ongoing rash of shootings on highways around the city. And some of the blame is being placed squarely at the feet of Tennessee lawmakers.

The latest shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of I-240 near Union in Midtown. That incident follows another shooting a day earlier along Bill Morris Parkway.

MPD and state police are now increasing their presence on interstates and roadways where at least seven shootings have occurred so far this year. And officers will be patrolling in unmarked vehicles as well as marked cruisers.

The frustration is understandable. Because the shootings are senseless. They put innocent motorists and passengers at risk of injury or worse. And one police official is attributing the increase in shootings to a 2014 state law allowing gun owners to keep their weapons in their cars – with or without a permit.

Deputy Chief Sam Hines says the law has resulted in a jump in gun thefts from vehicles. Plus, where motorists used to scream, curse, and flash obscene hand gestures at other drivers, some are now firing guns instead.

Of course, most lawmakers will call that nonsense. But it’s not. More guns in cars mean more bullets flying on the roadways. Thankfully, law enforcement is doing what it can to stop it. Because the legislature never will. And that’s my point of view.