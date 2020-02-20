Sanford: Gov. Lee’s family leave plan is a good one, if it actually passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on Gov. Lee backtracking on paid family leave for state employees.

Governor Bill Lee continues to learn important lessons about holding a top elected office – particularly when you’re new to politics. It’s a lot easier to campaign than it is to govern.

The latest lesson came this week when Lee was forced to backtrack on his executive order providing 12 weeks of paid family leave to about 38,000 state employees. A few legislative leaders apparently pulled the Governor’s coattail – and he has now agreed to pursue family leave through legislation.

It was a significant turnaround after the Governor made a big to do about the executive order in January. But in agreeing to let the legislature handle the family leave plan, Lee is risking the possibility that conservative lawmakers will balk at the notion of providing that much leave time to state workers.

We all know the legislature is full of conservatives. And I would not be surprised if many of them decide to buck the Governor – if only to show their constituents that they are spending taxpayer money wisely.

The truth is, Lee’s family leave plan is a good one that promotes family values instead of just talking about them. But Republican lawmakers clearly want to be involved in the process.

We’ll see what happens in the House and Senate. One thing we do know is governing is hard. And Lee is learning on the fly. But at least, he’s learning. And that’s my point of view.