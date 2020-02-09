SCS Robotics Competition kicks off in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Shelby County Schools hosted its first Vex IQ Robotics tournament Saturday.

29 teams made up SCS students from elementary and middle schools in the district competed at Whitehaven Elementary Stem School in Whitehaven.

The students brought robots they previously built to use during the competition. Organizers say having events like these opens up future careers for students.

“Where they make the most money and have the most opportunities those are careers in science, technology, engineering and math, and robotics plays a big part in that for our school,” said Optional Stem Coordinator Liz Masters of Whitehaven Elementary School. “We are trying to make that broader across Shelby County Schools.”

SCS plans to make this an annual event because of this year’s success, with possibly an even bigger venue next year.

