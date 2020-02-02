SCS students participate in 2nd annual spelling bee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Several Shelby County School students braved the stage to challenge their minds in the annual spelling competition on Saturday.

The University of Memphis sponsored the 2nd annual Shelby County Schools spelling bee on its campus in Southeast Memphis.

The winner will advance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

A champion was chosen from 92 local schools.

Those champions had to take an online test with the top scorers being invited to the U of M for Saturday’s competition.

The University’s President Dr. David Rudd says it’s important to keep Memphis kids in Memphis to be part of the spelling bee.

