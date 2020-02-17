SCSO says missing Cordova woman has been found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A Cordova woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found safe.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms Angela Shotwell-Robinson turned up safe Sunday. No other information was given.

Shotwell-Robinson hasn’t been heard from since Thursday. It was a red flag to her family when she did not show up for work on Friday morning at G.E. Appliances, which they said was out of character for her.

