CORDOVA, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Cordova woman.

According to deputies, 48-year-old Angela Shotwell did not show for work on Friday morning and hasn’t been in contact with family.

Shotwell drives a black Dodge Magnum.

Source: SCSO



If you have seen her, you are asked to call law enforcement.