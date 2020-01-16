Sen. Lamar Alexander could be a crucial player during Trump impeachment trial, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the Trump impeachment trial.

The upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will be a critical, history-making moment in American politics. And Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is on the cusp of being a crucial player in whether this will be a trial aimed at getting to the truth – or a blatant partisan cover up.

At the moment, most of the 53 Republican Senators seem content to skip witnesses and relevant documents. But four Republicans are open to hearing from witnesses. One of them is Alexander. And he just might be the deciding vote on the issue.

In statements this week, Alexander was emphatic that he opposes simply dismissing the two articles of impeachment without hearing from anyone. And he clearly signaled a willingness to having witnesses, including Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton.

Alexander’s stance, I believe, is easy to understand. Unlike some, he’s not worried about his next election. And unlike others, he respects the Constitution and the rule of law. But mostly, I believe Alexander cares deeply about how he will be viewed in history.

He’s been a Governor, a university President, an education secretary, a presidential candidate himself, and now a three-term Senator. He has never been a lapdog for any President. And he doesn’t intend to start now.

So come next week, all eyes will be on Tennessee’s senior Senator – and whether he indeed cares more about his country – than his party. And that’s my point of view.