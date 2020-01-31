Senator Lamar Alexander had a chance to be a statesman, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on Sen. Lamar Alexander’s no vote for witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Senator Lamar Alexander had a chance to be a statesman. A chance to leave office with his dignity and respect for the constitution intact. And to put country ahead of party – and the search for truth ahead of obfuscation and cover up.

But instead, Alexander, the would-be statesman, is voting against calling witnesses and getting relevant documents in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Which means the articles of impeachment will almost certainly be disposed of in Trump’s favor before the night is over.

The three-term Senator, who is retiring at year’s end, was the pivotal vote in determining whether the trial would hear from key witnesses – such as former national security advisor John Bolton.

In his 467-word statement, Alexander tried to have it both ways. He said it was inappropriate for Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold aid to encourage that investigation. So much for the perfect call.

But in a strange bit of logic, Alexander said House managers proved their case against Trump. But there is no need to call witnesses – such as Bolton – who can testify firsthand about the President’s shakedown.

In essence, Alexander is not interested in the public hearing the truth in detail. So the President is free to do as he please.

What a sad day for Tennessee’s senior Senator. And a sad day – for America. And that’s my point of view.